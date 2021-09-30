CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virgin Galactic cleared to fly again after a spell on Federal Aviation Administration's naughty step

By Richard Speed
theregister.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgin Galactic has received clearance by US flight regulators to resume spaceflights. Owner Richard Branson's high altitude jaunt on the Unity 22 flight in July attracted the ire of the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) after the rocketplane, SpaceShipTwo, ventured outside of its allocated airspace. SpaceShipTwo, dubbed Unity, landed safely with...

www.theregister.com

theregister.com

Pretend starship captain to take trip in real space capsule

The game of billionaire one-upmanship has continued with the confirmation that Blue Origin's next flight of its New Shepard sub-orbital capsule will contain veteran actor William Shatner. Shatner, famed for some nerdy TV show from the 1960s, had been rumoured as one of the crew taking flight on 12 October...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa says Jeff Bezos’s space company is ‘prioritising itself over every other person alive today’

Nasa has accused Jeff Bezos’s private space company of threatening to destroy the “once-in-a-generation momentum” to resume human space exploration through its costly and lengthy legal disputes.Blue Origin launched legal action against the US space agency earlier this year following its failed bid to build a lunar lander for the Artemis space program, which aims to return humans to the Moon this decade.The lunar mission was originally scheduled for 2024 but this date now looks in jeopardy as a result of Blue Origin’s protests.The legal action began after Elon Musk’s SpaceX won the lucrative contract to develop its Starship...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin described as ‘toxic’ and putting ‘billionaire space race’ before safety in essay by 21 ex-employees

Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin has been described as a “toxic” workplace that has put the “billionaire space race” before safety in an open essay written by 21 former and current employees.The essay claims that the Amazon entrepreneur’s company pushes workers into signing strict nondisclosure agreements, disregards safety concerns, creates a sexist environment for women and smothers internal feedback.It was written by Blue Origin’s former head of employee communications Alexandra Abrams, who says it was co-signed by 20 other current and former employees who have not been named.“I’ve gotten far enough away from it that I’m not afraid...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MySanAntonio

FAA Clears Virgin Galactic for Take Off

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has completed its inquiry into Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity July space flight. Virgin Galactic is free to blast off again. Agency officials and the space flight company announced the conclusion of the investigation into the July 11 test flight on Wednesday. Per Virgin Galactic, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Advanced Television

Virgin Galactic can resume flights

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) has approved Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic resumption of its flying status. The hold up was due to a review of Virgin Galactic’s most recent SpaceShipTwo flight which deviated from its agreed flight plan on July 11th. There were 6 people on board including Branson and the flight reached an altitude of 80 kms.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Virgin Galactic says FAA has cleared it for further flights

Virgin Galactic said Wednesday that the Federal Aviation Administration has cleared it to resume launches after an investigation into why its spaceship veered off course while descending during a July flight with founder Richard Branson aboard.The company said it was advised by the FAA that corrective actions proposed by Virgin Galactic have been accepted.A larger area will be designated as protected airspace to ensure there is room for “a variety of possible flight trajectories during spaceflight missions,” a company statement said.Virgin Galactic said it will incorporate additional steps in its flight procedures to ensure real-time mission notifications to FAA...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Virgin Galactic Stock Soars After FAA Investigation Concludes

The shares of Virgin Galactic Holding Inc (NYSE:SPCE) are soaring this afternoon, last seen 13.1% higher to trade at $25.51. This pop comes only a day after a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigation concluded the space exploration company was cleared to resume launches. The FAA's inquiry stemmed from an incident in July, in which Virgin Galactic's flight deviated from its path without communicating the change to the agency, though the company has now addressed those communication issues.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
New York Post

Virgin Galactic shares surge after FAA clears it for launch, ends probe

Shares of Virgin Galactic surged almost ten percent after the Federal Aviation Administration said it has closed its investigation into a “mishap” on the company’s July 11 flight that carried its billionaire founder Sir Richard Branson into space — allowing the company to resume launches after a nearly month-long suspension.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC San Diego

FAA Clears Virgin Galactic After Completing Investigation of Branson's Spaceflight, Stock Jumps 10%

The Federal Aviation Administration cleared Virgin Galactic to return to flight on Wednesday after completing a mishap investigation into the spaceflight that carried Sir Richard Branson. The regulator had grounded the space tourism company's operations earlier this month, after the FAA learned that the company's spacecraft had deviated from its...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ForexTV.com

Virgin Galactic ‘back on track’ after FAA clearance, Jefferies says

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is “back on track” after receiving Federal Aviation Administration clearance late Wednesday to restart its spaceflights, analysts at Jefferies said in a note Thursday. That “lifts an overhang for (Virgin Galactic), with focus shifting to Unity 23,” the company’s next flight, which has been postponed. “We continue to believe that commercial space tourism will be a flourishing industry, unlocking profitability and cash flow for Virgin Galactic,” the analysts said. “Near-term challenges have been timing-related, rather than changing the trajectory of the revenue profile.” Jefferies has a buy rating on the stock with a price target of $33, representing an upside of about 27% over Thursday prices. Virgin Galactic shares have gained nearly 9% so far this year, compared with gains of around 16% for the S&P 500 index. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

FAA Closes Virgin Galactic Investigation, Clears SpaceShipTwo to Fly as Company’s Licensing & Compliance Officer Departs

SpaceShipTwo deviated from assigned airspace during July 11 flight test. FAA says Virgin Galactic failed to inform agency about deviation. Virgin Galactic’s licensing and compliance officer announces his departure from company. by Douglas Messier. The Federal Aviation Administration has closed an investigation into Virgin Galactic that resulted in the grounding...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Why Virgin Galactic Shares Are Rocketing Higher In After-Hours Trading

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) is surging higher in the after-hours session after the company announced it was cleared to fly FAA-licensed spaceflights following the conclusion of an FAA inquiry related to the Unity 22 flight in July. The FAA previously grounded all Virgin Galactic flights, pending the results...
MARKETS

