Savannah, GA

Toronto International Film Festival a nice semi-return to normal even with COVID protocols

Savannah Morning News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is an opinion piece by Do Savannah editor Zach Dennis. He can be reached at zdennis@savannahnow.com. Once you get past all of the red tape, protocols, COVID-19 antigen tests, and restrictions getting into Canada, there's a wonderful trip to Toronto to be found. For the past four years (sans...

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cinema St. Louis Returns to the Tivoli Theatre for the 30th Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival

Cinema St. Louis (CSL) is pleased to announce that the Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival (SLIFF) will return to the Tivoli Theatre for its 30th edition. CSL reached an agreement with the Tivoli’s new owner, One Family Church, to hold in-person screenings at all three of the theater’s auditoriums during SLIFF.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mynews13.com

Palm Springs International Film Festival to require full COVID-19 vaccination

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (CNS) — The 2022 Palm Springs International Film Festival will require all attendees and employees to be fully vaccinated, organizers announced Friday. The Palm Springs Film Society released updated COVID-19 guidelines for January's festival, specifying that proof of full vaccination will be required. People with medical or...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Arkansas Online

Hot Springs Film Festival gets set for return

HOT SPRINGS -- Organizers of the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival, returning for its 30th run next month, announced the lineup of films for 2021 on Wednesday, featuring chefs, tennis players, a daring rescue and several local sights. Opening the festival will be "Citizen Ashe," by directors Sam Pollard and...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Raindance

Raindance Film Festival Script Competition Semi-Finalists

At Raindance, we believe in championing independents in every way. As such, our new script competition is designed to develop upon Raindance’s network and community, and offer greater opportunities to emerging screenwriters. Similarly, Raindance Film Festival has always been proud to offer a fantastic opportunity to network amongst both established...
MOVIES
WHIO Dayton

Dayton Independent Film Festival returns this weekend

DAYTON — The second annual Dayton International Film Festival opens tonight and runs through this weekend. The festival, planned by University of Dayton students and faculty, will celebrate stories from independent filmmakers from the Midwest. This year, the festival includes 23 short films from across the Midwest and 2 feature...
DAYTON, OH
rue-morgue.com

Chicago International Film Festival 2021 Gets Dark with Raul Benitez

The Chicago International Film Festival is not necessarily known for its horror or genre programming, but Raul Benitez is trying to change that. The seasoned programmer is bringing his keen eye to the 57th edition of the festival next month with their After Dark program with seven feature films (including the long-anticipated ANTLERS) and a block of short horror films that will span multiple theaters, drive-ins, and virtual screenings. Gorehounds will be pleased to see THE SADNESS on the big screen, and the coming-of-age, folk horror film HELLBENDER will get its chance to win over audiences at the drive-in in the Pilsen neighborhood. We sat down with Benitez to pick his brain about some of his favorite films in the lineup and other details pertaining to this spooky corner of the long-running festival.
CHICAGO, IL
nyfa.edu

2021 Montana International Film Festival Screens Films by Six New York Film Academy Filmmakers

The New York Film Academy (NYFA) is excited to congratulate six alumni and current students whose films are official selections of the fourth annual Montana International Film Festival (MINT) in Billings, Montana. Short films by Laurence Carroll Brahm, Ekaterina Burduzhan, Sebastian Feichtinger, Zach Goodwin, Franco Lima, and Nicholas Venuti will screen in the festival’s virtual program from September 16 through October 3.
MONTANA STATE
digboston.com

BOSTON LATINO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL TO BREAK STEREOTYPES

The festival has been running since 2001, harnessing the power of film to bring cultures together. The Boston Latino International Film Festival will be running from September 24 through October 3. It strives to reveal complex issues facing the Latinx community in the United States, Latin America, and Spain. BLIFF is sponsored in part by ArtsEmerson, BASE, Bright Lights Film Series, Boston Cultural Council, El Planeta, HomeLight, and the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
BOSTON, MA
NWI.com

Reel diversity: Gary International Black Film Festival rolls into NWI

Movie fans will find much to absorb, enjoy and also learn from during the upcoming Gary International Black Film Festival. The Gary International Black Film Festival (GIBFF), which is celebrating its 11th year, will be held Oct. 8-10 in Gary. "We'll have a hybrid festival where we'll be offering some...
GARY, IN
artforum.com

Amy Taubin on the New York and Toronto film festivals

EVEN WITH the New York Film Festival kicking off tonight with Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, I thought I had had enough of festivals, at least until 2022. Wild horses could not have dragged me to see Frances McDormand, whose every performance is more forced than the last, assay Lady M, although I would have liked to see Denzel Washington’s interpretation of the character whose name must not be spoken except within a performance of “the Scottish play.” (Were you under the impression that the “don’t speak his name” shit began with Voldemort?) And then, early yesterday morning, I went to a press screening of Jane Campion’s magnificent Montana melodrama, The Power of the Dog, gorgeously projected in the newly renovated Paris on West Fifty-Eighth Street, where, if you miss it at the festival, you’ll have a chance to see it before it streams on Netflix. The landscape is a character in Campion’s western (which was actually shot in New Zealand) and it needs a big screen to do it justice, as does Benedict Cumberbatch’s clench-jawed visage and spine-of-steel body that is as upright as his psyche is twisted with homophobic self-hate. The Power of the Dog premiered at Venice and played at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) before arriving as the centerpiece of NYFF. That route, or the alternative route from Cannes to perhaps Telluride to TIFF to NYFF is, for many films, unchanged from decades before Covid. The only difference this year is that TIFF gave its audiences the choice of theatrical presentation or home streaming.
MOVIES
Variety

Vogue Editor Edward Enninful, ‘Normal People’ Producer Ed Guiney to Headline London Film Festival Industry Program

Talks with Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue and European editorial director of Vogue and Ed Guiney, producer of “Normal People” and “Room,” are among the highlights of the BFI London Film Festival’s industry program. The festival’s LFF Connects strand, which celebrates the intersection between film and other creative industries, features Enninful and will explore how innovation, activism and inspiration meet within creative spaces to tell stories across all art forms. The festival’s Spotlight strand conversation with Guiney, whose recent project, Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir Part II,” screens as the festival’s Londoner Gala, will discuss the formation of Element Pictures, which he...
MOVIES
Variety

Guadalajara Film Festival Celebrates a Near Return to Normal

An in-person Guadalajara Film Festival (FICG), which has moved its traditional spring dates to the fall, runs Oct. 1-9 this year. It opens with Dennis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” following its splash in Venice, and closes with the North American premiere of the first two episodes of Netflix’s animated series “Maya and the Three” from Mexico’s Jorge Gutiérrez (“The Book of Life,” “El Tigre”). Given the ongoing pandemic that is still hampering some travel, the festival expects fewer participants. Speaking to Variety in mid-September, festival director Estrella Araiza said that at that moment the Festival had about 300 confirmed participants while it normally had as many as 1,500. Cinemas...
MOVIES
WOUB

WOUB Releases Athens International Film and Video Festival Podcast

ATHENS, OH – Over the next several weeks, WOUB Public Media will release a four-part podcast providing access to filmmakers who will be featured during the 2020/21 Athens International Film and Video Festival (AIFVF). WOUB Public Media is the official media sponsor of this year’s event which begins on October 15 and runs through October 24.
ATHENS, OH
Variety

Sundance Institute Names Toronto Film Festival Chief Joana Vicente as CEO

After spending three years as Toronto International Film Festival’s executive director, Joana Vicente is leaving her post to join the Sundance Institute as its CEO. She is succeeding long-time executive Keri Putnam, who stepped down earlier this year. In her new role, Vicente will oversee all areas of the Institute, including the annual Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. She will report to Sundance’s board of directors and work with key stakeholders, including artists, funders and industry donors, as well as lead a cadre of 200 year-round employees and an additional 250 seasonal staffers. Vicente begins her position in early November,...
BUSINESS

