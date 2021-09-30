Roundup: Richard Sherman Signs With the Bucs; 'Old Yeller' Actor Dies; 'Back to the Future' Musical Trailer

YouTube says it is banning anti-vaccine activists ... United had to fire a few hundred people over their vaccine mandate ... Britney Spears' father suspended from conservatorship ... Dog the Bounty Hunter is now looking for Brian Laundrie ... the mail is about to slow down ... Dollar Tree selling things for more than a dollar ... the dinosaurs on the Isle of Wight sound metal: "Horned crocodile-faced hell heron" ... the surface of Mars was shaped by bad floods ... Tommy Kirk from Old Yeller died ... tax these men ...