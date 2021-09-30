CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CarMax Inc. Earnings Fall In Q2, misses estimates

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 5 days ago

(RTTNews) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year. The company's profit totaled $285.27 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $296.70 million, or $1.79 per share, in last year's second quarter. Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share,...

markets.businessinsider.com

Business Insider

Infineon Confirms FY21 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) said, based on preliminary figures, the company expects fiscal 2021 results to come in as previously announced, with a revenue level of about 11 billion euros, a segment result margin of above 18 percent, and a free cash flow of about 1.5 billion euros.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Business Insider

PepsiCo Q3 Profit Tops Estimates; Raises Guidance

(RTTNews) - PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) reported core constant currency earnings per share growth of 5.5% for the third quarter 2021. Organic revenue growth was 9.0%. Looking forward, the company now projects full-year core constant currency earnings per share to increase at least 11 percent, and organic revenue to increase approximately 8 percent.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Here's what to expect from Seven i's earnings

On October 7, Seven i will release earnings for Q2. Wall Street predict expect Seven i will report earnings per share of ¥73.27. Go here to follow Seven i stock price in real-time on Markets Insider. On October 7, Seven i will release earnings for Q2. 3 analysts estimate that...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

TAKEUCHI MFG earnings: here's what Wall Street expects

TAKEUCHI MFG reveals figures for Q2 on October 7. Analysts predict earnings per share of ¥64.37. Follow TAKEUCHI MFG stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. TAKEUCHI MFG will present Q2 figures on October 7. Forecasts of 1 analyst expects earnings of ¥64.37 per share as opposed to earnings...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

PepsiCo's stock gains after profit and revenue beat expectations, full-year outlook increased

Shares of PepsiCo Inc. edged up 0.3% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the snack and beverage giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, while gross margins declined, and provided an upbeat full-year outlook. Net income rose to $2.22 billion, or $1.60 a share, from $2.29 billion, or $1.65 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, core earnings per share came in at $1.79, above the FactSet consensus of $1.73. Revenue grew 11.6% to $20.19 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $19.39 billion, with growth seen in all categories. Cost of sales rose 15.2% to $9.39 billion, as gross margin declined to 53.5% from 54.9%. In North America, Frito-Lay revenue rose 6%, Quaker Foods revenue increased 2% and PepsiCo Beverages revenue grew 7%. For 2021, the company raised its growth outlook for organic revenue to 8% from 6%, and now expects "at least" 12% core EPS growth versus previous growth expectations of 12%. The stock has edged up 0.9% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has slipped 1.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Why CarMax Stock's Post-Earnings Pullback Could Be Short-Lived

The shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSYE:KMX) suffered a dramatic bear gap late last month, following the company's second-quarter earnings miss. The stock has been subject to several analyst downgrades since the abysmal quarterly report, which has put even more weight on KMX, last seen down 2.6% at $123.90. There could be a silver lining to this recent pullback, however, as the security has just come back within one standard deviation of a historically bullish trendline, per data from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Jefferies Group Inc. Earnings Rise In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Jefferies Group Inc. (JEF) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year. The company's bottom line came in at $407.5 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $304.4 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts had expected...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Dips on Q2 Earnings Miss, View Cut

BBBY - Free Report) plunged more than 22% on Sep 30, following the sluggish second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Both top and bottom lines declined year over year. The stock’s dismal performance can be attributable to supply-chain challenges, higher-than-expected cost inflation and a drop in store traffic stemming from rising COVID-19 Delta cases, particularly in key markets like Florida, Texas and California. It also faced delays in bringing items to stores.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

CarMax (KMX) Q2 Earnings Miss on Weak GPU From Both Segments

KMX - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Aug 31, 2021) net earnings per share of $1.72, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95. This underperformance can be attributed to lower-than-anticipated gross profit per unit from the company’s used and wholesale vehicles segment. The bottom line also declined from $1.79 per share recorded in the year-ago period.
ECONOMY
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Bed Bath & Beyond sales miss analyst estimates; shares fall

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. tumbled as much as 21% in premarket trading after reporting second-quarter sales that missed expectations and reducing its full-year outlook, with the delta COVID-19 variant eroding the home-goods retailer’s store traffic. Revenue in the quarter ended Aug. 28 fell 26% from a year earlier to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

TD SYNNEX (SNX) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Misses on Revenues

TD SYNNEX (. SNX - Free Report) delivered mixed third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the mark. Notably, TD SYNNEX was formerly known as SYNNEX Corporation, but the company changed its name after the acquisition of Tech Data Corporation on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Rite Aid: Q2 Earnings Insights

Rite Aid(NYSE:RAD) stock rose by 3.3% on Friday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings. Rite Aid beat their estimated earnings by 14.58%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $131,000,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

