Italy’s Neos Airlines Offers Direct Flights From JFK to Milan
WHY IT RATES: Flying with Neos is a convenient way for travelers to visit Milan, as well as other destinations throughout Europe. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor. Neos, Italy’s second-largest Italian airline, received official approval from the US Department of Transportation to operate scheduled passenger flights to and from the United States. Twice-weekly "Covid-Tested" flights began in June, connecting New York with Milan, Italy’s center for business, fashion, shopping, design and architecture, and also the ideal starting point for exploring the rest of Italy and much of the European community.www.travelpulse.com
Comments / 0