Buffalo Chicken Dip

Everything bagels may seem as if they've been around forever, but by all accounts they might go back only about 40 years or so. According to The New Yorker, a man named David Gussin invented it when he was about 15 and working at a bagel place in Queens circa 1980. If you're wondering whether he made a few zillion bucks off his creation, apparently he did not. As he told the magazine, "Admittedly, you think, Wow, what if I made a penny off of every everything bagel?" He went on to add, though, "But, realistically, who patented pizza? Who patented the bagel, you know? It never even entered my mind." Well, it's a good thing he didn't try, since as a subsequent Atlas Obscura piece notes, other restauranteurs have also put forth similar claims. More importantly, they point out that mixing up different bagel toppings is a rather obvious proposition, so it's not the kind of thing anyone could really have been said to invent.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO