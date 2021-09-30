CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Shulan’s Jewelers celebrating 100 years in business

By Eric Poston
Akron Leader Publications
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRLAWN — For the past 100 years, Shulan’s Jewelers has been serving customers in the Akron area. In 1921, Alex Shulan opened a new jewelry business at the corner of South Main and Mill streets in Downtown Akron. His son, Jay, built the first jewelry store in a strip center in Ohio in 1954, according to company officials. Jay’s son, John, built a new store at 2850A W. Market St. in Fairlawn in August 2019, and he now is joined by his son, also named Jay, representing the fourth generation working in the family business.

