3 Green things to do with your raked leaves

By Texas A&M University
World Economic Forum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFallen leaves contain 'a wonderful blend of nutrients'. Horticultural expert Skip Richter has said that for this reason, we shouldn't just get rid of them. Below are 3 uses for fallen leaves in the garden. Many people are coming across top-grade fertilizer in their yard, then simply raking it up...

