3 Green things to do with your raked leaves

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Fall is full of natural transformations. Two shifts are guaranteed during this season: slightly cooler weather and rich, vibrant leaves in red, orange, and yellow hues. And while trees fill landscapes with warm tones, their leaves eventually drop as autumn transitions into winter. The first rule of thumb when it comes time to care for the fallen leaves on your lawn? Rake them the right way, at the correct times. "The leaves that fall on your lawn can be beneficial when collected properly or turn into a harmful lawn enemy if ignored," Matt Blashaw, a lawn care expert, TV host, and licensed contractor, says. "I have a ton of trees in my yard, so I prefer to wait until closer to the end of the season before raking all my leaves up at one time."

GARDENING ・ 1 DAY AGO