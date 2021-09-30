Gold-medal camp
When Mark Cruz and Ryan Millar teamed up for a couple of youth volleyball camps in August, their mission was clear. Try to grow the sport in the Antelope Valley. Millar, a Palmdale native, won a gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics with the USA men’s national volleyball team. Cruz, the Antelope Valley College men’s and women’s volleyball coach, invited Millar to the Marauders’ 38th annual Summer Volleyball Camp on Aug. 5. Then, Cruz’s volleyball club, Aero Volleyball Club, sponsored the Ryan Millar Camp at Highland High School, Aug. 6-7.www.avpress.com
