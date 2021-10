Another week of Central Mass. high school football is in the books, here's what you missed:. Shrewsbury's Abby Hight comes from a long line of football coaches in her family. Her father Doug coached at the University of New Hampshire, her grandfather, the late Peter Carmichael Sr. had a legendary career with stops at Holy Cross, Boston College and in the NFL, and her uncle, Peter Carmichael Jr. just helped the New Orleans Saints beat the New England Patriots on Sunday as the offensive coordinator. Hight, a senior for the Colonials, hopes to follow in their footsteps once she's done playing football and softball at Shrewsbury High.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO