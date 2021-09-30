Resilience at forefront of UW’s best start this century

LARAMIE – A handful of factors have played into the University of Wyoming’s first 4-0 start since 1996, from the healthy return of seasoned veterans to an array of contributors stepping up in new roles.

Through an undefeated first month of the season, however, it’s the Cowboys’ resiliency that’s been perhaps most apparent.

Three of UW’s first four games have been decided by a touchdown or less, with the Pokes providing late defensive stops and go-ahead fourth-quarter scores in each. The latest instance came last Saturday at the University of Connecticut, when junior safety Rome Weber swatted down a two-point conversion attempt with four seconds left to seal a 24-22 victory.

Amid his best start since arriving in Laramie eight years ago, Wyoming coach Craig Bohl has plenty to be pleased about. He points to his team’s refusal to lose, though, as what impressed him most.

“This team believes they’ll find a way to win,” Bohl said. “That’s a coaching phrase that some people may say gets overused, but the resiliency and closeness of this football team really is an X-factor.

“Somewhere during the course of a game, somebody is going to come up with a play. Whether it’s an interception like Esaias Gandy or Chad Muma, a big catch like Isaiah Neyor, a run that Sean Chambers does, an offensive lineman blocking or maybe a punt that Ralph (Fawaz) does, everybody seems to be pitching in to contribute to this 4-0 start.”

Sophomore tight end Parker Christensen admits he’s never been a part of this many close games so early in a season. But like his coach, he doesn’t see it as a bad thing.

“I really haven’t,” Christensen said. “It’s been a good experience. It just shows that our team is really resilient, and we’re going to fight until the end.”

Fans received an early glimpse of this resiliency in the first game of the season, as the Cowboys mounted three go-ahead drives in the fourth quarter – the final capped by a Treyton Welch touchdown catch with less than a minute remaining – to defeat Montana State 19-16.

Wyoming appeared to carry over momentum from this win into its first road test at Northern Illinois the following week. The Pokes built a 26-point lead in a little over two quarters, showcasing the offensive explosiveness and defensive dominance that will be necessary to contend for their first Mountain West title. Then the wheels fell off.

UW’s four-score advantage evaporated in a span of 15 minutes, and the Cowboys would once again need another late score to avoid an upset. They delivered, as junior quarterback Sean Chambers closed out a 10-play, 75-yard drive on a third-and-goal run with just over three minutes left.

The collapse at NIU highlighted areas of concern, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Sophomore linebacker Easton Gibbs says this scare was a turning point for the defense, and his words have seemingly rung true.

The Pokes forced three turnovers while holding Ball State to 12 points and 260 total yards the next week. And even during a penalty-ridden performance at UConn last Saturday, UW still kept the Huskies under 50% passing and 4.2 yards per play, in addition to providing the game-winning stand.

“We had that rough week in week two, and we all banded together and said, ‘That wasn’t us. That’s not the brand of football we want to play,’” Gibbs said. “We came together as a group, and we’re locked into the fact of what we can be. We’re dedicated to getting better every week.”

While it hasn’t always been pretty, the Cowboys aren’t downplaying their early-season success – and, in particular, their two wins away from home.

The Pokes were 11-33 on the road in the previous eight seasons, with none of the players on their roster having posted an away record above .500 at UW. Their chances to change that trend are looking good so far.

“Our perseverance, and how we’re able to keep our composure, no matter what odds are against us each week,” junior cornerback C.J. Coldon replied when asked what feels different about this team.

“Away games can be tough, and the narrative is we don’t play well on the road. But we stay together as a team and persevere, week in and week out.”