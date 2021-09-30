Central's Villalobos-Alvarado and Ellison were a perfect pair

CHEYENNE – The on-court chemistry between Sergio Villalobos-Alvarado and Mike Ellison was almost immediate.

Cheyenne Central’s boys No. 3 doubles tandem won its first two matches 6-1, 6-0. Villalobos-Alvarado and Ellison followed that with a 7-6, 6-3 win at Kelly Walsh.

“We knew Kelly Walsh was going to be the team to beat in boys tennis this year,” first-year Central coach Bryce Melcher said. “They went in there and won a close first set and then won comfortably in the second. That told us we might have a team that could compete for a state championship.”

Villalobos-Alvarado and Ellison did more than contend. They won a state title and ran roughshod over the state while doing it. Only two matches during their 17-0 run went three sets, and both were in the postseason.

That perfect run earned the Indians’ duo Prep Athletes of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.

Ellison admits he was surprised by how dominant the pair was this season. He is quick to point out that he and Villalobos-Alvarado clicked quickly.

“We didn’t really need to talk to know when a ball was going out or who was getting it,” said Ellison, who is a sophomore. “If we needed to get a ball, we would both go for it most of the time. It worked really well.

“I was probably the more aggressive player because I’m not very patient. There were times I would go in front of him and hit the ball. We made it work.”

Villalobos-Alvarado and Ellison are both experienced singles players. Villalobos-Alvarado, a senior, started playing tennis in third grade and used his desire to beat a classmate as motivation to get better. Ellison plays tennis year-round.

“Sharing the court was an adjustment, but we’re both skilled players who have more playing experience than a lot of No. 3 doubles teams,” Villalobos-Alvarado said.

That experience helped them mesh their strengths, Melcher said.

“(Ellison) has a great backhand and (Villalobos-Alvarado) has a great forehand,” the coach said. “You put one on each side of the court, and you have a really good doubles team. They were truly a great combo, and what they accomplished was truly impressive.”

The pair’s personalities also meshed well. Villalobos-Alvarado is outgoing, and Ellison is fairly quiet and reserved.

“I think I might have brought him out of his shell a little bit,” Villalobos-Alvarado said. “I liked to joke around with him and find things we had in common. I wanted to get to know him so we knew each other better and cared about each other.”

Some doubles partnerships mix together about as well as oil and water. Villalobos-Alvarado and Ellison were more like chocolate and peanut butter.

“It’s hard to predict how two people are going to work together until you get them out on the court,” Melcher said. “Those two have very different personalities, but they accepted each other and went out there and competed hard for each other.

“They really looked like they enjoyed their time on the court together, and that’s huge.”

Others recognized for their efforts include:

n Teghan Baktamarian, Serena Farris, Kaydei Murphy and Zoey Woods, girls tennis, Cheyenne East: Baktamarian and Murphy, both seniors, went 3-1 and placed second in the No. 2 doubles bracket at the Wyoming state tournament.

Farris, a senior, and Woods, a sophomore, went 5-1 and placed third in the No. 3 doubles division. Their run included a 3-1 record in three-set matches.

n Keagan Bartlett and Zechariah King, football, Central: Bartlett, a junior, rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries during the Indians’ 38-0 victory over Cheyenne South. He also completed 11 of 26 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown.

King, also a junior, rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

n Ethan Brinkman and Gavin Goff, football, East: Brinkman, a junior, posted 11 tackles (six solo) during the Thunderbirds’ 24-21 victory over visiting Sheridan.

Goff, a senior, rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. He also completed 11 of 26 passes for 144 yards and a score.

n Kira Brownell, girls swimming, Central: The senior won the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 58.83 seconds at the Gillette Quadrangular to beat her own school record. She also won the 50 freestyle at that meet. On Saturday, Brownell won the 100-meter backstroke and was second in the 200 freestyle in Sheridan.

n Central boys cross-country: The Indians racked up another meet victory, this one coming at the Dave Sanders Invitational in Littleton, Colorado. Central put four runners in the top 10 led by senior Jacob Frentheway’s second-place effort.

n Elysiana Fonseca, Hannah Harrington and Jenna Merritt, volleyball, East: Fonseca, a junior, posted 37 kills and 13 blocks to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 4-1 at the Casper Invitational.

Harrington, a senior, had 19 kills and 26 digs.

Merritt, also a senior, posted 25 kills and 11 blocks.

n Kylie Gallegos, Diomena Mercer and Rylee Jo Ward, volleyball, Burns: Gallegos, a senior, posted 26 digs, five assisted blocks and four kills during the Lady Broncs’ 3-2 loss to visiting Wheatland.

Mercer, also a senior, had 29 digs.

Ward, yet another senior, notched 27 digs to go with 13 kills.

n Stu Lerwick and Sean Rhoads, football, Pine Bluffs: Lerwick, a junior, completed 14 of 20 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns during the Hornets’ 52-19 victory over Southeast on Friday in Yoder. Lerwick also rushed for 26 yards and another touchdown.

Rhoads, also a junior, rushed for 117 yards and two scores.

n Andrew Lock, Jeramiah Moyte and Josiah Moyte, boys tennis, Cheyenne South: Lock, a sophomore, went 3-1 and placed second in the No. 1 singles bracket at the Wyoming state tournament. He dropped the final 5-7, 7-6 (9), 2-6.

The Moytes lost their first No. 2 doubles match at state, but won the next five to claim third place. Their run included two three-set victories.

n Ashli Smedley, Kamryn Tempel and Genesis Tyler, girls tennis, Central: Smedley, a sophomore, went 4-1 and placed third in the No. 1 singles bracket at the state tournament.

Tempel, a senior, and Tyler, a sophomore, went 4-1 and placed third at No. 2 doubles.