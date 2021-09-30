CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Teslas and more show capabilities at electric vehicles meet

By TIM NAIL
Opelika-Auburn News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver a dozen members of Auburn’s electric vehicle community showcased their cars and shared their experiences to the public on Wednesday evening. Teslas and more coasted into downtown Auburn, for a meet meant for education. Drivers chatted amongst one another in and around their vehicles and demonstrated their cars’ capabilities to other attendees who didn’t own electric vehicles. The Teslas were joined by makes from other long-time vehicle manufacturers like Volkswagen and Chrysler, which are breaking into the industry.

