CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

AFC North Power Rankings: Where do Cleveland Browns land?

By Greg Newland
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough three weeks in the 2021 season, there is a new sheriff in town when it comes to leading the AFC North. Keep reading to see where everyone lands in these AFC North divisional Power Rankings. Three weeks through the NFL season, and it’s no shocker at all that the...

dawgpounddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

2 quarterbacks that should be on Steelers radar for the 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a franchise quarterback. Here are two names they should consider in the 2022 NFL Draft. With Ben Roethlisberger at 39 years of age and his rapid decline in production on the field, it is time to start thinking about what quarterback the Steelers need to pick in the 1st round of the 2022 NFL draft. These two quarterbacks I believe should be on the Steelers radar.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Kareem Hunt Had Message For Mayfield After Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has Baker Mayfield‘s back (and shoulder). Hunt let Mayfield know this after the quarterback went down with a left shoulder injury while tackling a Houston Texan defender who intercepted Mayfield’s pass during Sunday’s game. Of course, everything turned out okay. Mayfield was only in...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield

The 2021 NFL season is a huge one for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield and the Browns made it to the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years in 2020. Cleveland nearly upset Kansas City in the Divisional Round, before ultimately coming up a bit short.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4

Quarterback play in the NFL in Week 4 wasn’t always stellar. The Steelers, Texans and Dolphins need to reevaluate their depth chart at that key position. Quarterback is the most important position on a football field. Teams that don’t have a good one running the show know that better than anyone.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Afc North Power Rankings#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Buffalo Bills
The Spun

Browns Fans Are Furious With Saturday’s Punishment News

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was disciplined for his role in a sideline altercation with Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis last week. Even though Lewis shoved Harrison first, Harrison was the only party fined by the NFL. The league docked the veteran defensive back $12,128 for the incident. Lewis, meanwhile, got off with only a warning.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Browns Players Who Should Be on the Trade Block After Week 3

The Cleveland Browns have one of the deeper offensive depth charts in the NFL. For some players on the roster, the squad may be too big for them to earn consistent playing time as the 2021 NFL season rolls around. The final running back and tight end on the Cleveland...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Le'Veon Bell Reportedly Has 'A Shot' to Make Ravens Debut vs. Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens could be adding a two-time All-Pro to their backfield. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network on Saturday, "there's a shot" that former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le'Veon Bell will be elevated from the Baltimore practice squad and active for Sunday's game at the Denver Broncos. Bell was...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger’s injury is a blessing in disguise

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday afternoon. Could that be a blessing in disguise?. In what’s looking like a sure bet to be Roethlisberger’s last season, the Steelers don’t have much of a backup plan. At least, it would seem that way, as Big Ben’s backups are Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Stephen A. Smith has message for Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger is banged up heading into Week 3, and Stephen A. Smith believes there is an obvious insurance policy sitting out there for the Pittsburgh Steelers that they have yet to capitalize on. During Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” Smith said he is baffled that the Steelers have...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Reveals Ben Roethlisberger Injury News

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense looked lifeless at times on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. As if things weren’t bad enough on that side of the ball, it turns out Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with an injury this week. On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Roethlisberger...
NFL
districtchronicles.com

The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

155K+
Followers
347K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy