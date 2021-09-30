This sign on the California I-5 has puzzled SF and LA drivers for years. Where did it come from?

On I-5 is a drab stretch of highway, mostly lined by farmland and occasionally broken up with signs condemning California's water use policy. But one innocuous sign near Bakersfield has long inspired curiosity, befuddlement and hundreds of online dispatches from travelers passing. The sign, just outside the oil derrick town of Lost Hills, reads “Tom McCleod slept here” in an austere sans-serif font. It raises the question asked again and again by drivers: Who is Tom McCleod?