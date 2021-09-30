Midnight West Fest to kick off Halloween season at the Atlas Theatre

The Atlas Theatre building in downtown Cheyenne is shown on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Kelly Etzel Douglas/courtesy

CHEYENNE – Midnight West Fest is set to kick off the Halloween season with a weekend of independent horror films and much more starting Friday at the historic Atlas Theatre.

The festival has grown substantially in the three years since its formation. Joshua Saxon, director of Midnight West Productions, is expecting around 100 patrons over the weekend, a small uptick from last year’s attendance of approximately 80 guests.

But their goal isn’t really profit. It is to strengthen the filmmaking community in Cheyenne, and, ultimately, restore the Atlas to its former glory.

“Part of our goal, honestly, is to just be able to raise enough awareness to get the second and third floors restored, maybe have enough people to chip in that we could redo the Haunted Atlas,” Saxon said.

And the Atlas Theatre certainly contributes to the festival’s spooky spirit. The second and third floors used to be converted into a haunted house when it came Halloween season, but around 15 years ago, these sections of the building were considered unsafe and subsequently closed to the public.

However, for Midnight West Fest, patrons are able to experience this section of the Haunted Atlas, as Midnight West Productions will once again be leading select tours of the second and third floors of the building throughout the festival’s weekend run.

The response has been overwhelming.

“I posted an advertisement for the tours … and it just took off like wildfire. I think it’s been seen by 10,000 people in the last 24 hours,” Saxon said.

Founders of Midnight West Productions Joshua Saxon, his wife, Mikayla Saxon, along with Jerry Steinhour, Joe Darwin, and Shawn Crochet, who has since relocated to Tacoma, Washington, all met through Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’s Zombie Fest, which has since been discontinued.

The majority of tickets sold so far have been weekend passes. For $25, patrons can attend all three days of the festival. For single bloc viewings, tickets run $7.50, which amounts to around four to 11 films.

Usually the festival sees about a quarter of its pre-sale tickets in attendance. Fifteen percent of the profits from the Midnight West Fest will be donated to the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players, while the rest will return to the production team and aide in keeping the event going strong for next year.

For this year’s event, Midnight West Productions is upscaling across the board. They have received more submissions, planned more events and garnered greater attention leading up to the event than previous years.

They will be showing a total of 25 short films, and one full-length film produced by Midnight West Productions themselves, a 2017 slasher flick titled “Hot Summer Rage.”

Midnight West originally banded together due to their love for the horror genre, particularly camp and grindhouse horror of the 1970s. This influence gives the festival its attitude, and while there is certainly a focus on horror films, submissions are not limited to this category.

The categories are divided into four “blocs” over the three days.

On Friday, from 7-11 p.m., filmgoers can attend the comedy and drama bloc, during which two films – “Kings,” a feature-length dark comedy, and a short titled “Carrier” – are standouts.

The Saturday “High Noon” bloc runs from 1-5 p.m., during which there will be three films from Wyoming filmmaker Frank Leone, all filmed in the 1980s while Leone was stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. One of the films, “Escape from Wyoming,” is a thriller that tells the story of two travelers passing through a vastly different Cheyenne and finding themselves unable to leave.

Capping off the “High Noon Bloc” is a Q&A from 4:30 to 5 p.m., where 12 of the festival’s filmmakers will be in attendance to interact with the audience over their films.

The “After Dark” bloc contains the guts of the festivals horror lineup, as Midnight West will present classic grindhouse and other ‘70s horror from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The festival will conclude in a “Family Day” bloc that runs from 1 to 4 p.m.

Throughout the festival, there will be side events to fill time between films, such as a performance from local musician Josh Gonzales, local metal band Demise of Sanity, and, on Saturday night, a performance from burlesque dancer Bella Fire.

The event is run entirely off of volunteer help, along with the dozen members of Midnight West Productions. Without the volunteers, the festival would not have the capability of growing as it is.

“We’ve got a solid crew of people that’s just been growing and growing ever since we started this,” Saxon said. “We’re starting to have people reach out to us from outside of the state to volunteer, as well, which was not something I was expecting for a third-year festival.”