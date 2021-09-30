CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairphone's latest sustainable smartphone comes with a five-year warranty

By Erin Fox
newsbrig.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFairphone, the manufacturer focused on making easy to repair smartphones made out of ethically sourced materials, just took the wraps off its fourth-generation handset. The Fairphone 4 uses a modular design that’s similar to the company’s previous phones, only now with more powerful internals, a five-year warranty, and a promise of two major Android updates and software support until the end of 2025. Prices start at €579 / £499 for the phone, which will ship on October 25th.

