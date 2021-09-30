CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Greek prime minister: No intention of arms race with Turkey

By ELENA BECATOROS
Middletown Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister said Thursday that he has no intention of competing against Turkey in an arms race and hopes to resolve differences with the neighboring country through dialogue, but that Greece must defend its territory and sovereignty. Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ comments Thursday came two days after...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Turkey says Greek-French defense pact harms NATO alliance

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish government said Friday that a recent defense deal between Greece and France threatens to harm the NATO alliance. France and Greece announced this week a defense and security deal worth around 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion), which includes the Greek purchase of three French warships.
WORLD
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
persecution.org

Indian Prime Minister Modi Visits the United States

09/21/2021 United States (International Christian Concern) – Prime Minister Modi of India will visit the United States from September 22-26 and has a very robust schedule of activities planned for his visit. He will meet with President Biden for a bilateral talk on the 24th and will have a meeting with VP Harris in their first formal encounter.
WORLD
Rebel Yell

Mali | Prime Minister accuses France of “abandonment in the air”

(United Nations) Malian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maïga accused France on Saturday of “giving up in the air” in its decision to withdraw the Barkhane force, justifying the need for his country to “seek other partners”. Posted on Sep 25, 2021 at 5:03 pm. There is a “lack of consultation,”...
WORLD
UN News Centre

Haitian Prime Minister: As long as there is inequality, migration will continue

The Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, said on Saturday that “human beings, fathers and mothers who have children, are always going to flee poverty and conflict.”. “Migration will continue as long as the planet has both wealthy areas, whilst most of the world’s population lives in poverty, even extreme poverty, without any prospects of a better life,” he said in a pre-recorded message.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arms Race#Turkey#Treaties#Nato#Greek#Ap#French#Democracy Forum
US News and World Report

An Intensifying Arms Race in Asia

(Reuters) - Analysts warn Asia may be sliding into an accelerating arms race as countries react to China's military growth and tensions around North Korea's weapons programmes linger. Here is a list of defence systems several Asian countries are looking to acquire. AUSTRALIA. The country said on Sept. 16 it...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Turkey condemns French-Greek arms deal as 'a threat to regional peace'

By John SolomouNicosia [Cyprus] October 4 (ANI): A French-Greek deal signed in Paris last Tuesday by which Greece will buy three state-of-the-art frigates and provides for France's immediate military assistance to Greece and vice versa, in the event of a third country attacking, even if that country is part of their alliances (such as fellow NATO member turkey) was condemned by the Turkish Government as "a threat to regional peace and stability".
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Kishida wins race to be Japan’s next prime minister

The country’s former foreign minister, Fumio Kishida, has won the runoff to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic party and will take over as PM. Japan’s former foreign minister, Fumio Kishida, won the governing party leadership election on Wednesday and is set to become the next prime minister. He faces the...
POLITICS
The Independent

N Macedonia president pays first state visit to Greece

The president of North Macedonia paid the country's first state visit to Greece on Tuesday as the neighboring nations continue working to move past decades-old disputes.President Stevo Pendarovski met in Athens with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis seeking support for his country’s stalled effort to join the European Union The former Yugoslav republic of Macedonia declared independence in 1991 but only normalized relations with Greece in 2018 after agreeing to change its name to North Macedonia to address Athens’ concerns for its own northern region of Macedonia. North Macedonia and five other western Balkan countries - Albania, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo - are all seeking EU membership, but existing members are divided on the timetable of the 27-nation bloc’s expansion.The leaders of the six Balkans countries are set to join an EU summit meeting in Slovenia on Wednesday.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
The Independent

EU leaders to discuss defense, US and China relationships

European Union leaders are meeting for the first time since the messy Western troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and France s loss of a multi-billion dollar submarine deal with Australia events that they argue have exposed Europe's need for more autonomy on defense. The leaders will have plenty to discuss during their dinner at Brdo Castle in Slovenia on Tuesday, the eve of a summit with leaders from neighboring Balkans countries. The 27-nation trade bloc's tense relationship with China and rising energy prices will also be on agenda.The informal talks are not expected to deliver concrete results but intended...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Belarus parliament votes to suspend readmission of migrants

Lawmakers in Belarus have voted to suspend an agreement with the European Union obliging the ex-Soviet nation to take back migrants that crossed its territory into the EU.The vote late Monday in the upper house of the Belarusian parliament formalizes the move that was announced by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko in June. Lukashenko and his officials have described the measure as part of Belarus' response to the EU sanctions, arguing that the nation can't afford the costs involved in stemming the flow of migrants heading to Europe and would instead use the funds to offset the impact of EU...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Poland warns potential migrants its border is closed

The government of Poland is working abroad to warn potential migrants that the country's border with Belarus is sealed and not a passage into the European Union a deputy foreign minister said Tuesday. Poland's diplomats in Middle Eastern and African countries are talking to local media and posting messages on the most popular communication channels to stop people from trying to illegally enter the EU through Belarus, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said. A number of migrants, mostly from Iraq, have recently died from exhaustion as they tried to get from Belarus to Poland across an area of...
IMMIGRATION
CNN

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

(CNN) — The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
WORLD
Cleveland Jewish News

Isaac Herzog to travel to Ukraine for first state visit as Israel’s president

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will head to Ukraine next week for the first state visit of his presidency, according to an official statement. During his visit, which will take place between Oct. 5 and Oct. 7, Herzog is scheduled to meet Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, deliver an address before the Ukrainian Parliament and meet representatives of the Ukrainian Jewish community.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Algeria blasts French leader, recalls ambassador from France

Algeria has accused its former colonial ruler France of “genocide” and announced the recall of its ambassador from Paris in anger over what it said were “inadmissible” comments attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron The sharp escalation in tensions also follows a French decision to slash the number of visas issued to people in North Africa — including Algeria — because governments there are refusing to take back migrants expelled from France.The immediate recall of Algeria's ambassador from France for “consultations” was announced Saturday evening in a statement from the Algerian presidency.The statement said the recall was motivated by...
WORLD
Reuters

Zelenskiy vows to engage in returning Saakashvili back to Ukraine

KYIV, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he will personally engage in returning Georgia's former president Mikheil Saakashvili back to Ukraine from a prison in Georgia as he holds a Ukrainian passport. Saakashvili was arrested in Georgia on Friday after the opposition politician returned to...
POLITICS
Daily Gate City

Austin welcomes Australian Prime Minister Morrison

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin welcomed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to the Pentagon for a meeting centered on bilateral issues, and the importance of the U.S.- Australian Alliance. (Sept. 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy