Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Spears Suspended From Daughter’s Conservatorship After 13 Years
After a long wait, a US court has finally made a decision in favour of Britney Spears. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny has suspended Britney’s father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship that has controlled the pop singer’s life and estate for 13 years. According to Variety, Penny appointed John Zabel, an accountant, to assume temporary control of the estate until the next steps are determined. “I believe that the suspension is in the best interests of the conservative. The current situation is untenable,” the judge said while ruling out the decision. Britney Spears’ Lawyer Urges Court to Suspend Jamie Spears Immediately After Reports Alleged Surveillance by Singer’s Father.newsbrig.com
