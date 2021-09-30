LHS tennis completes season at state

LARAMIE — Eight Laramie High tennis players earned all-state honors recently during the Wyoming State Tennis Tournament.

The culminating tourney was last Thursday through Saturday at various venues in Gillette, including Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools, Campbell County School District Fieldhouse and Bicentennial Park.

Four of the eight all-state players for LHS came from the Plainsmen No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams when they worked their way into their respective championship matches — seniors Declan O’Connor and Kyler Russow at No. 2; senior Gage Hepworth and junior Gavin Baker at No. 3.

O’Connor and Russow, won first two matches against the team from Powell (7-5, 6-4) and Jackson Hole (6-4, 6-2). The semifinal was a bit tighter against Sheridan for a 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) win to advance to the championship final before losing to Kelly Walsh 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).

Hepworth and Baker started with a 6-1, 6-1 win against Natrona and added a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 victory against Sheridan. The LHS duo then had an intense 7-5, 7-6 (7-4) win in the semifinals against the Campbell County team to enter the championship match. The Central team prevailed with a 6-3, 6-4 win for the title.

Also advancing to the championship was Lady Plainsmen senior Morgan Moore and junior Ruby Dorrell at No. 1 doubles. The pair got rolling with a 6-3, 0-6, 6-4 win against Thunder Basin and a close 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 win against Jackson Hole. In the semifinal, Dorrell and Moore had another marathon match for a 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 win against Cheyenne East before losing to the Kelly Walsh team 6-3, 6-1 in the final.

Kelly Walsh easily swept the team titles with 58 points for the boys and 69 points for the girls. Jackson Hole (40) was second and Laramie (31) was third for the boys. Natrona County (29) and Cheyenne Central (26) were second and third, respectively, for the girls with the Lady Plainsmen finishing sixth at 19.5.

Also earning all-state for LHS were senior Samuel Johnson-Noya at No. 1 singles and freshman Paulo Mellizo at No. 2 singles.

Johnson-Noya worked his way to the consolation semifinals after a grueling 7-6 (7-2), 0-6, 7-5 win against Sheridan’s Reed Rabon before losing to Kelly Walsh’s Austin Putnam 6-0, 6-1.

Mellizo won the consolation final with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win against Cheyenne South’s Nikolas Lock.

According to Wyoming Coaches Association, players earn all-state based on their finishes at the state tournament. The breakdown includes the top six finishers at No. 1 singles; first, second and third place at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles; and first and second place at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.

LHS seniors Abby Kersey and Cassy Wulff kept playing all three days at No. 2 doubles before coming up short in the consolation final to Central 7-5, 3-6, 6-1. Also competing at state for the LHS girls were senior Lina Woelk at No. 1 singles, sophomore Mia Wallhead at No. 2 singles and the No. 3 doubles team of junior Elise Gerdes and freshman Hannah Peterson.

Also playing for the Plainsmen were the No. 1 doubles team of seniors Sam Alexander and Marcos Johnson-Noya.