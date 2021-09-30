Now Even Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell Have a MasterClass
When I learned how to climb in 1998, there was such a scarcity of information on the activity that one could reasonably read everything written on the subject. And I did. I devoured everything from the dozens of classic how-to tomes by John Long to some utterly inscrutable posts by a guy known as Passthepitonspete on nascent climbing internet forums, which I printed out and brought with me on my first trip to Yosemite.www.outsideonline.com
Comments / 0