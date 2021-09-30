Rise and Phight: 9/30/2021

Doing deep dives on Aaron Nola’s season is going to be all the rage this offseason. It’s just inexplicable how inconsistent he has been this year. All of his underlying stats suggest he shouldn’t be as bad as he has been this year, but using the eye test tells you that the team just couldn’t trust him. I’ll give him some credit for last night where he battled all night, working hard in his five innings, but he just has never seemed to have it this year.