This Chicken Mozzarella Pasta is so easy to make and can be ready in under 30 minutes! It's a delicious weeknight dinner the whole family will love. Whenever I ask the kids what they want for dinner, I usually get some inspired responses, but frequently their answer is “pasta!” They're so pasta-mad, I can prepare it in an endless number of ways and they will always gobble it up, no questions asked. But if I really want to get some big oohs and aahhs out of them, this Chicken Mozzarella Pasta is good for a “wow” or two before they start their gobbling!

RECIPES ・ 12 DAYS AGO