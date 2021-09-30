CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio State football: I was wrong about Ronnie Hickman

By Del Barris
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonnie Hickman was never the favorite to become the starter at the Bullet position on the Ohio State team’s defense. Everyone, myself included, favored Craig Young. At 6’3” and 223 pounds, Young looked to be the perfect size for the hybrid linebacker/safety role. I thought Hickman was too small, would have trouble around the line of scrimmage at just 205 pounds, and wouldn’t be effective. Was I ever wrong about Ronnie Hickman.

scarletandgame.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Michigan Basketball: Breaking down commitment of 4-star Gregg Glenn

Michigan basketball added another four-star recruit to its 2022 class in Gregg Glenn on Tuesday and here’s what the Wolverines are getting. While Michigan basketball is still aiming for some elite recruits in the 2022 class, the Wolverines added a consensus four-star prospect with the commitment of Gregg Glenn. Glenn...
MICHIGAN STATE
FanSided

Oregon Football: Bowl projections for Ducks after Stanford loss

Playoff hopes took a hit in Week 5 as Oregon football lost a tough battle to Stanford on the road in a game that looked to be in hand in the final few minutes. The Ducks were up a touchdown with the ball before a disastrous drive led to Stanford getting the ball back and they drove the field for the game-tying touchdown. Oregon was unable to muster a touchdown in the overtime period after Stanford scored first, leading to its first loss of the season and a drop to No. 8 in the AP Top 25.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Minnesota State
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
FanSided

3 Cleveland Browns with tumbling stock heading into Week 5

Even after their third win of the season, the Cleveland Browns walked out of Minnesota with some of their players stock taking a dive. It’s been a nice change of pace that we could look back at a Cleveland Browns game and grumble about how things went down — and yet still be talking about how they snuck out with a win.
NFL
FanSided

Detroit Lions add offensive lineman off Texans practice squad

Hit by injuries along the offensive line, the Detroit Lions have signed someone off the Texans practice squad. The Detroit Lions have been without left tackle Taylor Decker through the first four games of the season, as he’s on IR with a finger injury. In Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, center Frank Ragnow suffered a turf toe injury that will sideline him for at least Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#American Football#Bullet#Buckeyes
FanSided

Utah Jazz: The skill that will earn Jared Butler minutes

Jared Butler could give the Utah Jazz what they needed more of last season. Not only can Jared Butler play in the NBA, but the 21-year-old Utah Jazz rookie guard also may play his way into the regular rotation right away. Besides, Butler was arguably the Jazz’s lone legit highlight...
NBA
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons promoting Dustin Colquitt to the active roster

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly moving Dustin Colquitt to the active roster to replace their injured punter. Atlanta was forced to use their kicker Younghoe Koo as an emergency punter on Sunday with middling results. Bringing Colquitt up gives Atlanta a punter with experience and is an upgrade over the...
NFL
FanSided

Winnipeg Jets Prospect Nathan Smith Has A Fantastic Start to his Season

Last Friday, our site released an article stating when the Winnipeg Jets NCAA prospects would be starting their seasons and what to watch out for. One player we profiled was Nathan Smith who attends the Minnesota State University (Mankato). The Winnipeg Jets‘ third-round pick of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft...
NHL
FanSided

LA Rams restore J.R. Reed to PS, Hocker waived needlessly.

The LA Rams saw how offenses have been carving up their secondary and decided to adjust their practice squad by welcoming back a possible reinforcement defensive back, J.R. Reed. If you recall, Reed was waived to afford the club the opportunity to add a now healthy Ogbonnia Okoronkwo back to the roster for Week 4. To date, Reed had not been getting much work with the Rams, and he was deemed expendable.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys fans need this Feed Zeke shirt

The formula for dominating games for the Dallas Cowboys is pretty simple. Give the ball to Ezekiel Elliott. Then give it to him again and again and again. The Dallas Cowboys have given Ezekiel Elliott increased carries in each game this season, increasing from 11 in Week One to 20 last week.
NFL
FanSided

Josh Gordon will make KC Chiefs debut vs. Buffalo Bills in Week 5

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t wait long to unveil their newest offensive weapon. On Sunday night in primetime against the Buffalo Bills, wide receiver Josh Gordon will make his debut for the team after sitting out just one week on the practice squad. Gordon was recently signed by the Chiefs...
NFL
FanSided

Bumps, bruises, but LA Rams look good for Week 5 TNF

We know that whenever the LA Rams faced the Seattle Seahawks in 2020, the Rams were certainly worse for the wear. In their first meeting of the 2020 NFL season, the team emerged after the game with injuries to defensive back Taylor Rapp, offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, offensive guard David Edwards, inside linebacker Micah Kiser, and placekicker Kai Forbath.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

155K+
Followers
347K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy