September is recognized as National Suicide Prevention Month to raise awareness and open the doors for more conversation on mental health. College students are at a heightened risk for mental issues that can lead to suicide, which is the second-leading cause of death in people ages 15-34 years old. Mental illnesses such as depression or anxiety often develop in college students because of the intense change of living away from home for the first time, as well as the immense amount of stress from school.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO