Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Unlucky Season of Jared Jones

YES Network play-by-play commentator Michael Kay botched his call of Giancarlo Stanton’s home run during Tuesday’s game between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays. MLB has now reached the final week of the 2021 season, meaning that the mad dash for the final playoff spots are underway. The New York Yankees are looking to clinch one of the two Wild Card spots, and have been on fire, as evidenced by their three-game sweep over the Boston Red Sox this past season. Plenty of credit belongs to Giancarlo Stanton, who was at it again during Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO