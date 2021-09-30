Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Unlucky Season of Jared Jones
One of the Pittsburgh Pirates more exciting pitching prospects is right-hander Jared Jones who despite getting unlucky, had a very solid campaign. One of the Pittsburgh Pirates more exciting pitching prospects is right-handed pitcher Jared Jones. The Bucs drafted the flamethrower in the 2nd round of the 2020 draft. Seen as a very talented arm, the La Mirada product had a very solid 2021 season despite running into some bad luck.rumbunter.com
Comments / 0