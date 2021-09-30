Emergency declarations extended by governments

PALMDALE — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues with the aid of the virulent Delta variant, local governments have extended their local emergency declarations into the fall. These emergency declarations allow for certain measures, such as waiving some of the requirements of the Ralph M. Brown Act — the state’s open-meeting law — to allow for meetings to be conducted remotely. This is to prevent large gatherings of people in a meeting room and to provide options for those who must take extra precautions in consideration of the pandemic.