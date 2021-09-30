CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palmdale, CA

Emergency declarations extended by governments

By ALLISON GATLIN Valley Press Staff Writer
Antelope Valley Press
 5 days ago

PALMDALE — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues with the aid of the virulent Delta variant, local governments have extended their local emergency declarations into the fall. These emergency declarations allow for certain measures, such as waiving some of the requirements of the Ralph M. Brown Act — the state’s open-meeting law — to allow for meetings to be conducted remotely. This is to prevent large gatherings of people in a meeting room and to provide options for those who must take extra precautions in consideration of the pandemic.

www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Facebook whistleblower tells Congress social network is 'accountable to no one'

Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen argued at a Senate hearing Tuesday that Congress needs to require more transparency from the social networking giant. “I believe that Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division, weaken our democracy and much more,” she said to the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection. Haugen, 37,...
ABC News

Suspicious vehicle near Supreme Court, man in custody: Police

A man is in custody after he was removed from a suspicious SUV near the Supreme Court Tuesday morning, Capitol police said. The suspect, 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin of Kimball, Michigan, was removed from the car and placed under arrest around 11 a.m. local time, police said. Earlier in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palmdale, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Palmdale, CA
Government
City
Palmdale, CA
Reuters

U.S. Senate to vote on debt ceiling, Republicans say they will oppose

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's Democrats planned a Wednesday vote in the Senate to suspend the U.S. debt ceiling, setting up yet another confrontation with Republicans that risks an economically crippling federal credit default. The effort seemed destined to fail as the chamber's top Republican, Mitch McConnell,...
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark -- $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency#Brown Act#The Palmdale City Council
CBS News

Johnson & Johnson asks FDA to approve COVID-19 vaccine booster doses

Johnson & Johnson asked the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to allow extra shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as the U.S. government moves toward expanding its booster campaign to millions more vaccinated Americans. J&J said it filed a request with the FDA to authorize boosters for people who previously...

Comments / 0

Community Policy