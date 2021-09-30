CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chatham County, GA

Second Harvest holding drive-thru food distribution event Oct. 1 for Chatham Co. residents

By Jennifer Lifsey
wtoc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will be distributing food this Friday, Oct. 1 outside of Memorial Stadium. This is a drive-thru event scheduled for 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., while supplies last. Organizers ask that attendees enter from Skidaway Road and take a right onto Eisenburg Drive at Alee Temple to get in line. They request that trunks are empty for volunteers to load, cars do not start arriving before 7 a.m., and for individuals to please wear a mask.

www.wtoc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Facebook whistleblower tells Congress social network is 'accountable to no one'

Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen argued at a Senate hearing Tuesday that Congress needs to require more transparency from the social networking giant. “I believe that Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division, weaken our democracy and much more,” she said to the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection. Haugen, 37,...
ABC News

Suspicious vehicle near Supreme Court, man in custody: Police

A man is in custody after he was removed from a suspicious SUV near the Supreme Court Tuesday morning, Capitol police said. The suspect, 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin of Kimball, Michigan, was removed from the car and placed under arrest around 11 a.m. local time, police said. Earlier in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Society
County
Chatham County, GA
Chatham County, GA
Society
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark -- $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Harvest#Food Distribution#Drive Thru#Volunteers#Charity#Chatham Co#Wtoc#Gps#Ga

Comments / 0

Community Policy