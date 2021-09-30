Second Harvest holding drive-thru food distribution event Oct. 1 for Chatham Co. residents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will be distributing food this Friday, Oct. 1 outside of Memorial Stadium. This is a drive-thru event scheduled for 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., while supplies last. Organizers ask that attendees enter from Skidaway Road and take a right onto Eisenburg Drive at Alee Temple to get in line. They request that trunks are empty for volunteers to load, cars do not start arriving before 7 a.m., and for individuals to please wear a mask.