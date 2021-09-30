Man dies after assault at County Durham petrol station

A man has died after an attack outside a petrol station in Annfield Plain, County Durham .

Durham Police officers were called to reports that a man had been assaulted at a garage on Morrison Road at 2:40am on Sunday.

Thomas Malby, 40, was taken to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary for emergency treatment but died on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on bail following an interview with officers from Durham Constabulary’s Major Crime Team.

Mr Malby’s wife and family are currently being supported by specialist officers, police said.

In a statement, Detective Superintendent Dave Ashton, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a truly tragic incident, and my thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Mallaby following their devastating loss.

“We are working to establish exactly what happened, but I would like to reassure the community that we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.”

Mr Ashton added that the incident was in no way related to the current fuel shortages , despite occurring in a petrol station.

“Although the incident happened on the forecourt of a fuel station, I am keen to stress that it was not connected in any way to the current issues of fuel shortages,” he said.