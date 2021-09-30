CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. dollar slips from 1-year high on weak data, consolidation

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar edged lower from a one-year high on Thursday in choppy trading, pressured a little bit by a rise in U.S. weekly jobless claims, with investors also consolidating gains after a steep rise the last few sessions. The greenback overall has been supported by the spike...

ca.investing.com

CNBC

Dollar inches toward one-year high as payrolls test looms

Safe-haven dollar supported by equity sell-off. Aussie weaker, RBA keeps policy steady as expected. RBNZ meets Wednesday, markets priced for 25-bp hike. The U.S. dollar edged back toward a one-year high versus major peers on Tuesday ahead of a key payrolls report at the end of the week that could boost the case for the Federal Reserve to start tapering stimulus as soon as next month.
investing.com

Oil retreats from multi-year highs after U.S. stock build

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped nearly 2% on Wednesday, pulling back from multi-year highs, as an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories prompted buyers to take a breather after recent torrid gains. U.S. crude inventories rose by 2.3 million barrels last week, against expectations for a modest dip of...
investing.com

U.S. Dollar Rallies As Energy Surge Quashes Animal Spirits

Investors worried that surging energy prices will sap economic activity and boost prices. It was sparking a sharp drop in equities and bonds while lifting the dollar. The Nikkei fell for the eighth consecutive session, and today's 1% drop brings the cumulative decline to 9%. South Korea's KOSPI also fell by more than 1%. Some of the smaller markets in the region, like Malaysia, Indonesia, and the PSEi Composite, rose by more than 1%. They were an anomaly.
poundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Consolidates Gains

The pound, which clawed its way up from multi-month lows last week, continued its recovery on Monday before hitting a speed bump having broken through the 1.36 barrier. However, the UK currency received a boost on Tuesday morning from the latest IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey.
investing.com

10-Year Yield Up Ahead of Jobs Data, Worry Over Rising Prices

Investing.com – The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note United States 10-Year rose 2 basis points Wednesday to trade above 1.55% ahead of employment numbers for September, amid rising concerns over energy prices, inflation and U.S. fiscal brinkmanship. According to estimates, private companies in the U.S. added 428K jobs...
investing.com

Bullish On The U.S. Dollar? Bearish The Euro? 2 ETFs For Either Outlook

Currency exchange-traded funds (CETFs) have become popular among investors who want to participate in FX moves. According to the Bank for International Settlements’ Triennial Survey of 2019, global daily foreign exchange trading is worth more than $6.5 trillion. And London has a tight grip on these transactions, accounting for well over 4% of global FX turnover.
investing.com

Wall Street rises on optimism about U.S. debt-ceiling deal

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Wednesday, recouping early losses and turning positive as investors grew more optimistic that congressional Democrats and Republicans could reach a deal to avert a government debt default. Top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said his party would support an extension of the federal...
investing.com

U.S. Economic Growth Estimate For Q3 Ticks Lower…Again

The outlook for this month’s third-quarter GDP report continues to edge down, based on a set of nowcasts. The Oct. 28 release from the Bureau of Economic Analysis remains on track to report a solid gain in output, but today’s update reflects a mild but ongoing trend of sliding estimates.
CNBC

Gold dips on dollar advance as traders wait for U.S. jobs data

Asian stocks fall to one-year lows as oil prices soar. Gold likely to remain choppy ahead of U.S. jobs data. Gold prices fell on Tuesday as the dollar benefited from subdued risk sentiment, with bullion likely to see choppy trade in the run up to Friday's U.S. jobs numbers that could dictate the Federal Reserve's tapering plans.
AFP

US trade gap yawns wider as imports outpace exports in August

The US trade deficit rose in August with imports overwhelming exports as the US economy bounces back from last year's pandemic shock, government data said Tuesday. The Commerce Department reported the trade deficit climbed to $73.3 billion from the upwardly revised $70.3 billion the month prior, more than analysts had expected and 4.2 percent higher than in July. Both exports and imports increased, but fewer car and airplane sales held back the former, while consumer demand fueled the rise in the latter, according to the data. The overall deficit was a new record high and $31.7 billion larger than before the pandemic, said Mahir Rasheed of Oxford Economics, who predicted it would widen "slightly further" by the end of the year as vaccine inequality and supply snarls global growth.
investing.com

Dollar Up, but Falls Below Year High as Investors Await U.S. Jobs Data

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Tuesday morning in Asia, but fell below a one-year high as investors await the latest U.S. jobs report for clues on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s timing to begin asset tapering and hike interest rate hikes. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback...
Reuters

Dollar retreats from highs as focus turns to payrolls

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The dollar eased from last week's peaks on Monday as encouraging trial results for a COVID-19 pill supported risk appetite, but investors remained cautious ahead of central bank meetings in Australia and New Zealand as well as U.S. labour data this week. The euro crept...
Reuters

Dollar firm, yuan slips as China Evergrande anxiety resurfaces

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar found support just below last week's peaks on Monday as renewed concerns about China's property sector and looming U.S. labour data put investors in a cautious mood. The greenback scaled a 14-month high on the euro and a 19-month top on the...
investing.com

Stock Market News: Weak Start Saw Markets Rebound And U.S. Dollar Going Strong

Market Indexes: It was a down week, with the Tech-heavy NASDAQ pulling back the most. Friday saw a rebound—a welcome change after the September pullback. “Wall Street stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday in a broad sell-off driven by rising U.S. Treasury yields, deepening concerns over persistent inflation, and contentious debt ceiling negotiations in Washington. All three major U.S. stock indexes slid nearly 2% or more, with interest rate sensitive tech and tech-adjacent stocks weighing heaviest as investors lost their risk appetite. It was the S&P 500 index’s biggest one-day percentage drop since May, and the Nasdaq’s largest since March.” (Reuters)
sacramentosun.com

Roundup: U.S. stocks post weekly losses amid tech weakness, economic data

NEW YORK, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks dropped for the week, pressured by weakness in the tech shares amid a spike in bond yields. For the week ending Friday, the Dow lost 1.4 percent, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 2.2 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq notched the biggest fall since the week ending Feb. 26, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

