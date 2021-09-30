CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

Inmate executed

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Antelope Valley Press
 5 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A Texas inmate was executed Tuesday evening for fatally stabbing two Houston-area brothers during a robbery in their home more than 30 years ago. Rick Rhoades, 57, was executed by lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was condemned for the September 1991 killings of Charles Allen, 31, and Bradley Allen, 33. The brothers were killed less than a day after Rhoades had been released on parole after serving a sentence for burglary.

