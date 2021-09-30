One-time HEAP benefit available starting today

A one-time Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefit is available now to pay up to $10,000 in gas and/or electric arrears for low-income households in New York State that are in collections or otherwise facing disconnection or termination of service. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that $150 million in Regular Arrears Supplement (RAS) funds, secured through the American Rescue Plan Act, will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until the limited funds are exhausted or program expiration on September 30. Utility customers should contact their local Department of Social Services for more information.