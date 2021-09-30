Dave Grohl says Nirvana survived on less than a dollar a day while writing Nevermind

Dave Grohl has revealed that he and Kurt Cobain survived on 99 cent (£0.74) corn dogs while writing Nevermind .

Last week (24 September) marked the 30-year anniversary of Nirvana’s second studio album, which is one of the best-selling albums of all time.

In a new interview with BBC Breakfast , Foo Fighters musician Grohl opened up about the process of writing songs such as “Smells Like Teen Spirit” for the record and the hardships they faced in the process.

“There was a gas station across the street from the apartment that Kurt and I lived in and they had a three for 99 cent corn dog deal,” he recalled.

“At the time, we were rehearsing at this barn, writing the songs that would become Nevermind . We lived in a tiny apartment, I slept on the couch, Kurt slept in the room.

“We had no money so we didn’t have food, but we did have 99 cents a day. If you could manage to budget three corn dogs in a 24-hour period, you could survive on that, and we did.”

Grohl added: “What we really survived on was the music. That’s the thing, is that if we didn’t have those songs, or we didn’t have that band, or didn’t have the music, I think everyone would’ve just packed up and went home.”