Police: Child escapes attempted kidnapping in East Boston

BOSTON — Boston Police are asking for information after a boy told them a man tried to kidnap him Wednesday.

A 10-year-old boy told police he was walking to school just after 7 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Sumner Street in East Boston when he was approached by a man.

The boy says the man, passing by in a gray minivan, said something to the boy before stopping and getting out of his vehicle. He then allegedly tried to grab the child by his shoulders but the boy was able to break free and run away.

The man was described as a short, heavy-set white male, with gray hair and a shadowed beard. He was wearing a black jacket and gray sweatpants.

Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to give them a call at (617)-343-4234.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

