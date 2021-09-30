Labor Secretary Marty Walsh opens up about his sobriety as the nation faces addiction crisis during Covid-19 pandemic
(CNN) — Marty Walsh chose to go to an alcohol detox program in 1995. But even after committing to it, he was questioning his decision. "I didn't want to go to detox. ... When I got there, I thought to myself: 'What am I doing here?' " the secretary of labor said in an interview with CNN during National Recovery Month, which has taken on an extra level of significance as Covid-19 fuels concerns over a rise in addiction in America.www.cnn.com
