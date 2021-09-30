CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh opens up about his sobriety as the nation faces addiction crisis during Covid-19 pandemic

By Maegan Vazquez, CNN
WRAL
 5 days ago

CNN — Marty Walsh chose to go to an alcohol detox program in 1995. But even after committing to it, he was questioning his decision. "I didn't want to go to detox. ... When I got there, I thought to myself: 'What am I doing here?' " the secretary of labor said in an interview with CNN during National Recovery Month, which has taken on an extra level of significance as Covid-19 fuels concerns over a rise in addiction in America.

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
washingtoninformer.com

A Third of U.S. COVID Deaths Last Week Were in 3 States: Report

Three states accounted for roughly one-third of last week’s coronavirus-related deaths, according to federal data. Of the U.S.’s 9,500 deaths, a third came from Texas, Georgia and Alabama, ABC News reported. The United States has logged approximately 42 million coronavirus cases and 679,000 related deaths since the start of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerquenews.net

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary 'shocked' that migrants have Covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressed shock at the recent spike in Delta variant COVID-19 cases among migrants at the U.S. border. During a speech on Monday at the Migration Policy Institute's annual immigration law and policy conference in Washington, he said, "I did not expect to be, in late September, where we are."
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
eastietimes.com

Secretary of Labor Walsh Stops by Eastie Last Week

At a luncheon last Thursday at Rino’s Place in East Boston someone asked former Boston Mayor and current US Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh if he ever dreamed he’d have a Presidential Cabinet position. “Are you kidding?” laughed Walsh. “I never thought I’d be mayor.”. Walsh’s meteoric rise as an...
BOSTON, MA
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Labor#Cnn#The Us#American
Healthline

New COVID-19 Restrictions Are Making Unvaccinated People More and More Isolated

People who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are now facing more restrictions at jobs, entertainment venues, sporting events, and restaurants. The unvaccinated say the growing limitations make them feel isolated and targeted. Experts say it’s important to understand the feelings of the unvaccinated, but add that restrictions are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
unomaha.edu

COVID-19 and Human Rights: Narrative of Latinos During the Pandemic

The current pandemic has had a disproportionate effect of minorities and particularly on Latinos. Besides the comparatively higher mortality levels among this population, other negative effects include the lack of—or reduced—access to health services, increased food insecurity, a decrease in educational opportunities, among others. Based on the ongoing Voces of a Pandemic collaborative project, consisting in collecting oral histories from Latino communities facing these impacts, this panel will discuss the complexities of accessing these basic services during COVID-19 from a perspective that centers the promotion and protection of human rights.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Washington Times

The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on our children

This week Pfizer submitted initial data from the late-stage trial of their COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 12 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, raising expectations the shot will be available to our children as soon as Halloween. Undoubtedly, there will be a push from the Biden...
KIDS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken Opening Remarks at a Local Labor Roundtable

SECRETARY BLINKEN: José, thank you so much, and thanks to all of you for spending the time this afternoon. It’s really wonderful not just to be in Pittsburgh but to be here, to be with all of you. I’m looking forward to this conversation. And these past couple of days have really been on so many levels terrific, not just in our meetings with our European counterpart but actually getting (inaudible) meetings here in Pittsburgh – an industrial city in the last century, a high-tech capital now, but still plenty of both in many ways; and labor leaders who have shaped the history and the future of this city, and our country as well. And you can really see, I think, in this city as well such a microcosm of so many positive things that we’re trying to do across the country.
POLITICS
KAAL-TV

Nonfatal drug overdoses increased during COVID-19 pandemic

Improving health and wellness is possible for anyone who uses drugs, including the more than 14,000 Minnesotans who had an overdose treated at a hospital in 2020. In fact, in 2020, for every overdose death of a Minnesota resident, there were 14 nonfatal overdoses reported. The Minnesota Department of Health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tribune-Star

Child immunizations drop during COVID-19 pandemic

The pandemic has had an adverse effect on the number of children receiving required and recommended immunizations. The Indiana Youth Institute’s 2021 Kids Count Data Book said a drop in childhood immunizations followed the national emergency declaration for COVID-19 in 2020. Citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy