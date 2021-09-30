CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, CA

Mountain Mike’s Pizza Proudly Opens In Brea

By Mountain Mikes Pizza
franchising.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily-Style Pizza Chain Continues Growth Throughout Orange County. September 30, 2021 // Franchising.com // Newport Beach, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a family-style pizza chain, is excited to announce that its first Brea, Calif., location is now open for business. The new restaurant in Northern Orange County is owned by franchisee Raj Lehl, who also owns and operates a Mountain Mike’s Pizza 30 miles to the south in Lake Forest. A dedicated franchisee and passionate Mountain Mike’s brand ambassador, Lehl anticipates opening future restaurants in Orange, Anaheim and elsewhere throughout Southern California. Located in the Brea Union Plaza near Home Depot, the new Brea Mountain Mike’s Pizza is making it even easier for Orange County locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®”

www.franchising.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

White House ramps up debt limit pressure campaign on Republicans

WASHINGTON — With the U.S. just days away from default, the White House is ramping up its public pressure campaign on Republicans who do not support raising the nation's debt limit. The plan is to accelerate what’s become a near-daily barrage of attacks on Republicans by way of planned events,...
POTUS
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brea, CA
Lifestyle
City
Newport Beach, CA
City
Anaheim, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Orange County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
Orange County, CA
Food & Drinks
Brea, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Lake Forest, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Brea, CA
Orange County, CA
Restaurants
County
Orange County, CA
CBS News

DOJ reviews decision not to prosecute former FBI agents involved in the Larry Nassar investigation

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said her department is reviewing its decision not to prosecute two former agents for allegedly failing to properly investigate complaints against Larry Nassar. The announcement came just three weeks after an emotional Senate hearing in which former USA gymnasts responded to a report released by the DOJ’S Office of the Inspector General. Jeff Pegues reports.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

FBI raids New York City police union headquarters

The FBI on Tuesday raided the Manhattan offices of a New York City police union, and several hours later two agents left the building with cardboard evidence boxes in their arms. Armed with a warrant, the agents conducted a search in the headquarters of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, which represents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

Kellogg's strike: 1,400 cereal factory workers hit picket lines

New York (CNN Business) — Workers at the Kellogg Company — maker of breakfast staples such as Corn Flakes and Rice Krispies — are on strike, after yearlong negotiations between union and management broke down. The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union said in a press release...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Delivery#Pizzas#Mozzarella Cheese#Food Drink#Home Depot

Comments / 0

Community Policy