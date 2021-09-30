Mountain Mike’s Pizza Proudly Opens In Brea

Family-Style Pizza Chain Continues Growth Throughout Orange County. September 30, 2021 // Franchising.com // Newport Beach, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a family-style pizza chain, is excited to announce that its first Brea, Calif., location is now open for business. The new restaurant in Northern Orange County is owned by franchisee Raj Lehl, who also owns and operates a Mountain Mike’s Pizza 30 miles to the south in Lake Forest. A dedicated franchisee and passionate Mountain Mike’s brand ambassador, Lehl anticipates opening future restaurants in Orange, Anaheim and elsewhere throughout Southern California. Located in the Brea Union Plaza near Home Depot, the new Brea Mountain Mike’s Pizza is making it even easier for Orange County locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®”