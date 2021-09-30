CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Critic's notebook: Rounding up what's new in Hudson

By Susie Davidson Powell
Times Union
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis time last year I counted up the pandemic additions on Warren Street in Hudson, from Sonder’s natural wine and small plates to Kitty’s Insta-famous breakfasts and rotisserie chicken, with Buttercup, The Maker Hotel and Culture Cream in between. This year, both on and off Warren, Hudson is thriving with the juice shops Little Rico and The Juice Branch, a brick-and-mortar location for Culture Cream, and a host of carefully styled wine bars boasting secret gardens, snack menus and liters of natty wine. Here are five of my favorites.

