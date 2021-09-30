CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swery’s The Good Life is coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch, demo out now on Xbox One

By Nick Ransbottom
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Good Life will be joining the Xbox Game Pass library when it launches on October 15. Billed as a “debt-repayment RPG/life sim adventure,” The Good Life is the anticipated Kickstarter-backed project from director Hidetaka Suehiro (popularly known as SWERY), best known for his work on survival-horror cult classic Deadly Premonition and The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories.

