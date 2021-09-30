Swery’s The Good Life is coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch, demo out now on Xbox One
The Good Life will be joining the Xbox Game Pass library when it launches on October 15. Billed as a “debt-repayment RPG/life sim adventure,” The Good Life is the anticipated Kickstarter-backed project from director Hidetaka Suehiro (popularly known as SWERY), best known for his work on survival-horror cult classic Deadly Premonition and The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories.www.gamepur.com
