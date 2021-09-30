CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cherokee County, OK

SHERIFF'S BEAT 9-30-21: Deputy finds meth during traffic stop, arrests driver

Tahlequah Daily Press
 5 days ago

A defective vehicle caught the attention of a deputy who ended up finding meth and weed during a traffic stop. On Sept. 29, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kile Turley was on patrol and noticed a vehicle with no working tag lights. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Ricky Jestice, who said he didn't have a driver's license. Turley was writing Jestice a warning and asked the man to exit the vehicle. Turley could see a glass pipe inside the vehicle and detained the driver. Turley searched the vehicle and found a plastic bag that contained methamphetamine and two bags of marijuana. The passenger was released and Jestice was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.

www.tahlequahdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Facebook whistleblower tells Congress social network is 'accountable to no one'

Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen argued at a Senate hearing Tuesday that Congress needs to require more transparency from the social networking giant. “I believe that Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division, weaken our democracy and much more,” she said to the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection. Haugen, 37,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tahlequah, OK
Crime & Safety
Cherokee County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Cherokee County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Tahlequah, OK
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark -- $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Cherokee County Sheriff
CBS News

Johnson & Johnson asks FDA to approve COVID-19 vaccine booster doses

Johnson & Johnson asked the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to allow extra shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as the U.S. government moves toward expanding its booster campaign to millions more vaccinated Americans. J&J said it filed a request with the FDA to authorize boosters for people who previously...

Comments / 0

Community Policy