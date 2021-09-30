SHERIFF'S BEAT 9-30-21: Deputy finds meth during traffic stop, arrests driver

A defective vehicle caught the attention of a deputy who ended up finding meth and weed during a traffic stop. On Sept. 29, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kile Turley was on patrol and noticed a vehicle with no working tag lights. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Ricky Jestice, who said he didn't have a driver's license. Turley was writing Jestice a warning and asked the man to exit the vehicle. Turley could see a glass pipe inside the vehicle and detained the driver. Turley searched the vehicle and found a plastic bag that contained methamphetamine and two bags of marijuana. The passenger was released and Jestice was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.