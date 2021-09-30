CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visa Unveils 'Layer 2' Network for Stablecoins, Central Bank Currencies

By Jeff John Roberts
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisa wants to build a universal hub to exchange stablecoins and central bank digital currencies. It's calling the proposed Layer 2 a "universal payments channel." The project is still in its early stages. Credit card giant Visa has bet big on crypto in the last two years, forging relationships with...

