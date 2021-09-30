Robbinsdale Armstrong girls soccer: Goals come on senior night
Armstrong girls soccer has had a tough first half of the 2021 season with a scoreless tie at Minneapolis Southwest one of the highlights in the first seven matches. The Falcons came into the Sept. 21 game against Park Center being outscored 23-0, and several golden opportunities that didn’t find the back of the net in the first half against the Pirates had Armstrong still searching for that first goal.www.hometownsource.com
Comments / 0