Lori Loughlin to return to acting for the first time since college admissions scandal
Lori Loughlin is retuning to the acting world nearly two and a half years since the college admissions scandal. In 2019, the actress and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 to secure their two daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli, spots at the University of Southern California as crew recruits – though neither played the sport. The couple pleaded guilty, and Loughlin spent two months in California’s Victorville Federal Correctional Institution for conspiracy charges; her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced to five month in prison.www.coast1045.com
