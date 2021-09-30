CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Lala Lala questions identity and isolation with I Want the Door to Open

By Shannon Nico Shreibak
CHICAGO READER
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLala Lala’s ebullient new fourth album, I Want the Door to Open, feels like a musical antithesis of the isolation and insularity of the past 18 months. The project of Chicago songwriter Lillie West, Lala Lala rose to prominence with 2018’s The Lamb (Hardly Art), which was recorded live with a three-piece band. IWTDTO, by contrast, swarms with local collaborators—Nnamdï Ogbonnaya, Ohmme, Sen Morimoto, and Gia Margaret, to name just a few—so that it feels like a celebration of community, camaraderie, and world-building, awash in glossy bombast and existential urgency. The album is quixotic and oblique, with West speaking in chicken-scratch poems and quirky riddles—in comparison to its predecessors, it has fewer of West’s characteristic anecdotes, relying instead on lyrical oddities and universally potent themes.

chicagoreader.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PopCrush

Were Chloe Bailey and Normani the 2021 VMAs MVPs?

Chloe Bailey and Normani deserve all the awards for the performances they put on at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday (Sept. 12). Since its first show in 1984, the VMAs have been renowned for churning out culturally iconic and star-making moments. Think about when Madonna rolled across the...
CELEBRITIES
MetalSucks

Wife of The Obsessed Drummer Brian Costantino Has Died of Covid-19

Susie Costantino, the wife of The Obsessed drummer Brian Costantino, has died of Covid-19. While immeasurably sad on its own, the news is especially notable in light of recent events. Eric Wagner, formerly of Trouble, whose current band The Skull was on tour with The Obsessed when he contracted Covid-19, tragically died last month from the virus at the age of 62 (he was staunchly against getting vaccinated). Days earlier, The Obsessed band-leader Scott “Wino” Weinrich had referred to Covid-19 as a “depopulation tool” created by the U.S. government, a belief he doubled-down on after Wagner’s death, saying that opinion is “rooted in science” that is being “suppressed and censored.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Popculture

Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Storage Wars’ Star Brandi Passante Shows Off New Tattoo, Explains Meaning Behind It

Brandi Passante unveiled a new tattoo on social media today. The Storage Wars star had the word “free” written on her finger. And a tiny blackbird emerges from the last letter. According to Passante, a lot of fans have asked if the ink is an artistic tribute to the song Free Bird—and the answer is no. The drawing is actually a tribute to Passante’s escape from domestic violence.
CELEBRITIES
CHICAGO READER

Cimafunk brings his uplifting Afro-Cuban funk fusions to Chicago in advance of El Alimento

Erik Alejandro Rodriguez, who performs as Cimafunk, is a prominent figure in a rising generation of Cuban artists, and his fusions of Afro-Cuban musical traditions with funk, hip-hop, and African rhythms have a fresh and uplifting vibe. Rodriguez’s stage name comes from the Spanish word cimarrón, which translates to “wild” or “untamed” and in the 16th century came to refer to Black people who had escaped enslavement in the Caribbean—and everything he puts his hand to feels liberating. Next month Rodriguez will release El Alimento, his first album since his knockout 2017 debut, Terapia, and it builds on the promise of the varied and impressive singles he’s put out in the intervening years. In April, he and Alex Cuba released “Hablando x Hablar,” a stripped-down dance track propelled by handclaps and Cuba’s double bass (it’s also the opening track of Cuba’s album Mendó), and in June, Cimafunk worked with fellow Cubans Brenda Navarrete and Leoni Torres for the breezy “Aunque Sea un Ratico,” which melds pop, rap, and Caribbean rhythms. El Alimento furthers Cimafunk’s effervescent, eclectic celebration of his Afro-Cuban heritage and global Black music as well as his collaborative streak; the soulful ballad “Salvaje” brings together Afro-Cuban jazz great Chucho Valdes and veteran Stax keyboardist and arranger Lester Snell, and guest spots from the likes of Lupe Fiasco (“Rómpelo”) and CeeLo Green (“Le Era del Sazón”) suggest he’s aiming to broaden his crossover appeal with American audiences. That’s even more apparent on album opener “Funk Aspirin,” where he joins funk master George Clinton on a cool, spacey groove journey. Like the best funk bandleaders before him, Cimafunk is even more vital onstage than in the studio—the audience at this show is in for a treat.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Gibbard
ohmyrockness.com

Win tickets to LALA LALA at Lodge Room on 10/13!

We have a pair of tickets to give away to see LALA LALA with BATHS (DJ SET) and FASHION CLUB at Lodge Room on Wednesday, October 13th!. For a chance to win, submit your full name and contact information in the form below. Winner will be selected at random on October 11, 2021. Good luck!
BEAUTY & FASHION
CHICAGO READER

M.A.D.D. Rhythms honors the pioneers in Hoofin’ It

As of this year, October 1 becomes M.A.D.D. Rhythms Day in the City of Chicago, according to a proclamation by Mayor Lightfoot. Founded 20 years ago by Bril Barrett and Martin “Tre” Dumas III, Making a Difference Dancing Rhythms is a company, a school, and a community with the mission of sharing the culture of tap dance, honoring its past, and shepherding the art to its future.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardly Art#Iwtdto
CHICAGO READER

Dancing their Chicago style

Dance moves such as the percolator, the footwork, and even the 40s originated in Chicago and have had a huge impact on the street dance scene in America for decades. Even though Chicago’s presence has been felt over many years, our street dance culture can feel overlooked. The scene in places such as New York have their styles plastered throughout pop culture for everyone to see, but Chicago’s underground dance is a culture that is rarely acknowledged.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Introducing BRAVEMONK

Bull Horn is an avenue to give wings to the stories that matter most. This series, from Red Bull in partnership with the Chicago Reader, invites guest writers, artists, activists, and community members to share their ideas and amplify timely, crucial topics they feel are important now. BRAVEMONK is my...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Wild Pink seek the divine in the sky on A Billion Little Lights

Indie-rock trio Wild Pink hail from the boroughs of New York City but sound like they’ve only ever known the quietest stretches of the heartland. Their recent third album, A Billion Little Lights (Royal Mountain), evokes the wonder of gazing up at a night sky unclouded by light pollution and getting lost in the constellations. Wild Pink embellish salt-of-the-earth folky rock with lush, quasi-orchestral arrangements that stretch out to the stars. On the album’s ambitious lead single, “The Shining but Tropical,” front man John Ross lends a human-size face to bombastic percussion and maximalist synth flourishes with his placid, plaintive vocals, and the band’s performance makes even the rare recycled platitude in his lyrics feel as invigorating as the rest. “The Shining but Tropical” sounds great stripped-down too; on the new A Billion Little Lights (Live), recorded in Ross’s living room, Wild Pink capture the soaring evanescence of the studio version with a lightly funky bass line and some rococo slide guitar.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
CHICAGO READER

The Hyde Park Jazz Festival takes a step back toward normalcy

The 15th Hyde Park Jazz Festival, which took place last Saturday and Sunday, may have been the best ever. That’s a tall statement, given how many great ones there have been—but it’s less about ranking favorites and more about how good it felt to see such a beloved event getting back to its old self.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Ben Grigg energizes his shoegaze style as Whelpwisher

Chicago indie-rockers Geronimo! played their final show in March 2015, and keyboardist Ben Grigg must’ve turned his attention to making solo recordings as soon as he got off the stage. He self-released his first EP as Whelpwisher in October of that year, and his output hasn’t slowed since: he’s been refining his sweet alt-rock tunes on a series of singles, EPs, and albums, and earlier this month he put out his 14th Bandcamp release, a full-length called Eerie Dearie. For much of the new album, Grigg uses shoegaze’s atmosphere-shifting whoosh and symphonic fuzz to magnify his pop reveries, but he’s restrained when it comes to applying the genre’s volume and muscle. He mapped out these songs with beguiling cunning, so that even when you sense an incoming climax on the horizon it can still sneak up on you. Grigg sings in a solemn, inviting whisper on most of Eerie Dearie, which draws you in close enough for the album’s high points to lift you up.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Songs for a New World partners hope and struggle

You can all but feel the exuberance radiating from the music in the first strains of Theo Ubique’s emotionally complicated Songs for a New World, the Jason Robert Brown revue that reopened the Evanston venue Monday night. It begins with Woman 1 (Nora Navarro) belting joy to the stars in...
EVANSTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy