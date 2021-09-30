Lala Lala questions identity and isolation with I Want the Door to Open
Lala Lala’s ebullient new fourth album, I Want the Door to Open, feels like a musical antithesis of the isolation and insularity of the past 18 months. The project of Chicago songwriter Lillie West, Lala Lala rose to prominence with 2018’s The Lamb (Hardly Art), which was recorded live with a three-piece band. IWTDTO, by contrast, swarms with local collaborators—Nnamdï Ogbonnaya, Ohmme, Sen Morimoto, and Gia Margaret, to name just a few—so that it feels like a celebration of community, camaraderie, and world-building, awash in glossy bombast and existential urgency. The album is quixotic and oblique, with West speaking in chicken-scratch poems and quirky riddles—in comparison to its predecessors, it has fewer of West’s characteristic anecdotes, relying instead on lyrical oddities and universally potent themes.chicagoreader.com
