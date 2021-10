Meet the Madrigals — the magical, chaotic family at the center of Disney’s newest movie. Set in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia, Encanto follows the Madrigal family — a large, messy family that’s just like any other, except for the fact that each member is blessed with a magical gift when they come of age. Well, almost every member of the family. Quirky Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz) never got a gift, unlike her mom who can heal through food, or her super strong sister. But when something threatens the magic that’s imbued their family for three generations, it’s up to Mirabel to save it.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO