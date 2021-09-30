CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danish Museum Pays Artist $84,000. He Sends 2 Blank Canvases

capradio.org
 6 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Artist Jens Haaning says the blank canvases make up a new work of art — titled Take the Money and Run — that he calls a commentary on poor wages. The museum wants the money back. Transcript. NOEL KING, HOST:. Good morning....

www.capradio.org

Comments / 0

talesbuzz.com

Museum paid artist $84K — he delivered 2 blank canvases

It was a case of art imitating heist. Just in case you thought charging $120,000 for a banana was highway robbery, a Danish museum gave an artist $84,000 to use in a commissioned piece — only to have him pocket the cash and turn in two blank canvases cheekily entitled “Take the Money and Run.”
MUSEUMS
arcamax.com

WATCH: Danish artist pockets museum's cash, declares it conceptual art

(UPI) A Danish artist who was loaned $85,000 cash by a museum to use in a pair of artworks instead turned in two empty frames under the title, Take the Money and Run. Lasse Andersson, director of the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Aalborg, said the facility loaned artist Jens Haaning $85,000 in Danish kroner banknotes to recreate two of his earlier works that featured cash in a frame.
MUSEUMS
Person
Noel King
spectrumlocalnews.com

Danish artist makes off with pile of cash intended to be art

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish artist who was was given a pile of money by a museum with which to create a piece of artwork, submitted two empty canvases — titled “Take the Money and Run.”. Jens Haaning was given the equivalent of nearly $84,000 in Danish kroner and...
VISUAL ART
Vice

Artist Steals $84,000 From Modern Art Museum, Calls It Conceptual Art

Danish artist Jens Haaning has made off with $84,000 thousand dollars from a modern art museum in Denmark as part of a self-described conceptual artwork titled “Take the Money and Run.”. The Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in northern Denmark originally commissioned Haaning to recreate two of his earlier works...
MUSEUMS
101wkqx.com

An artist took the money and ran, $84,000 worth!

A museum asked a Danish artist to make a piece of art similar to one he had previously done, using actual money to represent how much the average person makes each year in Denmark, which is about $38,000. He agreed, but instead of delivering framed pieces of art with bank notes everywhere, he just had the frames delivered. Then he changed the title of his work from “An Average Danish Annual Income” to “Take the Money and Run.” The museum was expecting the frames to be filled with money, and instead they were completely blank. The artist claims the work represents “the working conditions of artists” and says that they have a responsibility to question the structures they’re a part of… what a great way to get $84,000. This is Banksy level type hijinks; I’m not even mad, I’m just impressed!
VISUAL ART
capradio.org

'What Storm, What Thunder' brings to life voices from Haiti's 2010 earthquake

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Scott Simon talks with author Miriam J. A. Chancy about her latest novel "What Storm, What Thunder," centered around the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. Transcript. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Myriam J. A. Chancy's novel "What Storm, What Thunder" opens at the moment...
WORLD
capradio.org

Woman makes stunning discovery at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Noreen and Michael Wredberg found a 4.38 carat yellow diamond at the park, and the park allows visitors to keep what they find. Transcript. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Finders keepers - those are the rules at Arkansas' Crater...
SCIENCE
capradio.org

A preview of 'El Tiny' Concerts: Camila Cabello, Yendry and Nicki Nicole

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. It's National Hispanic Heritage Month and NPR Music is marking it with a Latin Music showcase at Tiny Desk. CapRadio provides a trusted source of news because of you. As a nonprofit organization, donations from people like you sustain the journalism that allows us to discover stories that are important to our audience. If you believe in what we do and support our mission, please donate today.
MUSIC
Vice

An Unnecessarily Sexy Statue Is Provoking Some Strong Feelings in Italy

“They were three hundred men, they were young and strong, and they died!” said the gleaner of Sapri in a famous Italian poem. But Italians aren’t talking about what the rural labourer said – they’re talking about what she’s wearing. At a ceremony on Saturday in the southern province of...
VISUAL ART
Vice

Activists are Designing Mesh Networks to Deploy During Civil Unrest

Imagine waking up and checking your phone after several evenings of mass demonstrations. You try scrolling through your Twitter feed, but it won’t load. You turn your router off and on to no avail. You try texting a friend to complain, but the message fails to send. Frustrated, you walk outside. People scattered along the sidewalk look as disoriented and confused as you feel—except for police officers and the National Guard, who are forcefully telling everyone to immediately return to their homes over a loudspeaker.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Black couple's daring escape from slavery marked in London

A Black couple who escaped slavery in the U.S. state of Georgia and fled to Britain to campaign for abolition have been honored with a historic plaque on their home in London English Heritage on Tuesday marked the accomplishments of Ellen and William Craft with a blue plaque outside the two-story brick row house in the Hammersmith area of West London from which they campaigned for the end of slavery.The couple escaped slavery in 1848 when Ellen, the light-skinned daughter of a Black woman raped by her enslaver, disguised herself as a disabled white man traveling north for medical...
SOCIETY
American Songwriter

At Age 15, Nora Brown Bears the Torch of Ancient Music Traditions with Poise on New LP ‘Sidetrack My Engine’

“There’s not much music in my family,” 15-year-old Nora Brown tells American Songwriter about her second full-length album, Sidetrack My Engine. Released September 24 via Jalopy Records, the seven-track A/B side collection follows Brown’s debut LP, Cinnamon Tree which Brown released at age 13. The Alice Gerrard-produced album sold out of its vinyl pressing after it debuted in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Bluegrass Chart. Sidetrack My Engine sees the Brooklyn-born and bred virtuoso purveying old-time music traditions through the dynamic lens of a modern generation.
BROOKLYN, NY
AFP

Serge Gainsbourg snap is highlight of AFP photo auction

A photo of French singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg burning a bank note during a 1984 television broadcast was the star lot of an auction Sunday of selected images from AFP's photo archives dating back decades. Prints of daily life across five decades but also of war, sport and stars from the glitzy worlds of music, cinema, fashion and art also went under the hammer at a Parisian events space and online.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Vice

Photographing a surreal road trip with Petra Collins

It's weird to be welcomed into another person's memories, to see the surface of a life as it was offered up to the camera while remaining blind to its depths. But Moni Haworth has always invited this voyeuristic edge. In her cult blog, Johnny's Bird, she followed the free bodies and freer spirits of Los Angeles's underground punk scene through pulsating clubs, musty motel rooms and dust-strewn highways as they seek to escape the "prescribed positivity" of our time.
PHOTOGRAPHY
capradio.org

Morning news brief

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. The pandora papers reveals how the rich and powerful hide their money. A whistleblower speaks out against Facebook. And, what does Biden have planned for the trade war against China?. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. How are some of the world's richest and...
WORLD

