A Mississippi State Representative says citizen apathy has to go! Steve Hopkins of District 7 and the Mississippi Freedom Caucus, joined Wake Up Memphis today. Hopkins says elected officials have become too comfortable on the job and aren’t being held very accountable for their votes. He recommended listeners become very active, communicating with representatives directly and frequently. He provided links below to help you find and grade your local officials.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO