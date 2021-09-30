Malta Gazettes Legal Notice Amending VAT Act Due to Coronavirus
The Maltese Official Gazette Sept. 10 published Legal Notice 358 of 2021, amending the temporary VAT exemption rules on importations and supplies of goods necessary to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The notice explains that the VAT exemption will cease to apply to the European Commission or to an agency or body established under European Union law upon violation of conditions. [Malta, Government Legal Database, 09/10/21]news.bloombergtax.com
