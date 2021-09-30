POLICE BEAT 9-30-21: Woman found bleeding, arrested for public intox

A woman who was bleeding claimed she was assaulted by a man near Ross Park. On Sept. 27, Tahlequah Police Lt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to Felts Park on a report of a woman who was bleeding. Summer Eastham was walking in the woods near the creek when Qualls made contact with her. She stated a man hit her in the face somewhere near Ross Park. Eastham wasn't making sense when she answered the officers questions. Qualls asked the woman if she had drank alcohol, and she admitted to drinking three shots. Dispatch advised Eastham had warrants and she was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication and the warrant.