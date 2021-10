The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is selling more than 200 prints and photographs from its collection in order to raise funds amid a budget shortfall caused by the pandemic. Nearly 220 works will be offered across three sales at Christie’s beginning on September 24, when a tranche of Civil War–era photographs will be offered. Also set for auction are works by artists such as Robert Frank, Roy Lichtenstein, and Frank Stella. Together, the three sales are expected to generate between $900,000 and $1.4 million. Met director Max Hollien told Artnet News that all of the works selected for the present sales are duplicates...

MUSEUMS ・ 13 DAYS AGO